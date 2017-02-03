Dunkin' Donuts location offers up free coffee in February
COLUMBUS, GA Coffee lovers: Monday's are already bad enough, but thanks to an area Dunkin' Donuts, they will get a little brighter and caffeinated. The Dunkin' Donuts location at 6053 Veterans Pkwy.
