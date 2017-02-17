Dozens of students at River Road Elementary absent due to sickness
COLUMBUS, GA Several reports of the cold/flu virus symptoms have been reported at River Road Elementary school over the last two days. According to the lead nurse, there are children who may be sick for various reasons at any school on any given day.
