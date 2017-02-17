Dozens of students at River Road Elem...

Dozens of students at River Road Elementary absent due to sickness

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA Several reports of the cold/flu virus symptoms have been reported at River Road Elementary school over the last two days. According to the lead nurse, there are children who may be sick for various reasons at any school on any given day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Will Dockery 361
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 4 hr Will Dockery 150
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Will Dockery 3,851
News a Indiana Jonesa star talks about Carson McCull... 4 hr Will Dockery 1
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 5 hr Will Dockery 39
Columbus Culture of Corruption (Aug '14) 5 hr Will Dockery 18
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 5 hr Will Dockery 3,382
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC