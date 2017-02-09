Does Columbus have a property or a sales tax problem?
Columbus residents voted overwhelmingly against a "Thaw the Freeze" referendum in the November election, defeating one of Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's most high-profile initiatives. Some who opposed the referendum have now launched an initiative of their own, called "Columbus Refocus."
