CSU plays key role in thespian conference

ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comBleu Bell, 17, of Gainesville High School, right, hugs stilt-walking Bekah Wommack, 16, of the Springer Theatre Academy and John Claramunt, 17, left, of South Forsyth High School talks with stilt-walking Alexa Seymour, 18, during a lunch break from the annual Georgia Thespian Conference Friday. About 4,000 high school actors, singers, dancers, costume and sound designers from across the state descended upon the Columubs Convention & Trade Center and the Broadway theater district for three days of workshops and stage productions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.