CSU hosts Paint the Evening Red
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus State University's Women's Advisory Council and Nurses, Inc. presented a celebration of heart health and an education event for the community. The event had several activities that required group participation and they also had an informative video dealing with heart health and symptoms dealing with heart disease.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now
|1 hr
|Will Dockery Jr
|1
|Officers pull four bags of marijuana from suspe...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery Jr
|1
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|2 hr
|George Sulzbach
|20
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|2 hr
|George Sulzbach
|15
|LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge w...
|2 hr
|Dudley Dawson
|3
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|2 hr
|George Sulzbach
|133
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|3,965
