Crime show looks at Columbusa a Stocking Stranglingsa with a Big Eddy Cluba author
Welcome to Columbus, Ga., home of the "Stocking Strangler," and perhaps a plot to pin the serial killings on an innocent man. That may be what viewers will see Monday in an episode of "Vanity Fair Confidential," which airs at 9 p.m. EST on the cable crime channel Investigation Discovery.
