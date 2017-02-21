Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the single-vehicle accident near Victory Drive that killed two children and seriously injured a third. The Lady Cougars celebrate their seniors after beating Georgia Southwestern 81-56 to seal a third straight undefeated season on their home court, finishing the season 25-1 and ranked 5th in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|59 min
|Reality Check
|1,059
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|540
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|207
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|3,914
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|397
|Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W...
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|8
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Joe Shatzberg
|3,391
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC