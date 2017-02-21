Coroner gives details in one-vehicle ...

Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the single-vehicle accident near Victory Drive that killed two children and seriously injured a third. The Lady Cougars celebrate their seniors after beating Georgia Southwestern 81-56 to seal a third straight undefeated season on their home court, finishing the season 25-1 and ranked 5th in the nation.

