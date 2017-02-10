Community continues to help south Geo...

Community continues to help south Georgia storm victims

COLUMBUS, GA One local man rallied the community together to help those affected by the storms that devastated South Georgia in January. Raymond Chambless and his wife teamed up with The Gold Man store in Phenix City to begin collecting donations for those in need.

