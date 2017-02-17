Columbus woman charged with prostitution

Columbus woman charged with prostitution

Shanita Evette Cannon, 36, was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on prostitution and obstruction charges. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500 until her 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

