Columbus woman charged with prostitution
Shanita Evette Cannon, 36, was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on prostitution and obstruction charges. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500 until her 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
