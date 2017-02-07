Columbus teen charged with murder in ...

Columbus teen charged with murder in 5 Corners Lotto shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General T Zod 3,999
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 3 hr Generval Zod the ... 36
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 3 hr Generval Zod the ... 30
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Generval Zod the ... 431
Adult Theaters (May '13) 4 hr General Zod the r... 51
Word Association (May '15) 11 hr Will Dockery 530
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 11 hr Will Dockery 1,039
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC