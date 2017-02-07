Columbus teen charged with murder in 5 Corners Lotto shooting

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.