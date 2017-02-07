Columbus teacher featured in Georgia campaign to attract educators
Eric Crouch, a fifth-grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School, is featured in the "Why I Teach" video , the fourth installment of the "Real Teachers, Real Voices" campaign , conducted by the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. In November, Crouch was honored as the only Georgian among the 35 U.S. educators to receive a 2016 Milken Educator Award .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus Georgia (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|General T Zod
|22
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|General T Zod
|432
|Adult Theaters (May '13)
|1 hr
|General T Zod
|52
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General T Zod
|4,000
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|6 hr
|Generval Zod the ...
|36
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|6 hr
|Generval Zod the ...
|30
|Word Association (May '15)
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|530
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC