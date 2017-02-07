Columbus teacher featured in Georgia ...

Columbus teacher featured in Georgia campaign to attract educators

Eric Crouch, a fifth-grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School, is featured in the "Why I Teach" video , the fourth installment of the "Real Teachers, Real Voices" campaign , conducted by the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. In November, Crouch was honored as the only Georgian among the 35 U.S. educators to receive a 2016 Milken Educator Award .

