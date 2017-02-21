Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive...

Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive director leaving for CSU

12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive director Cameron Bean is leaving for another position involving fundraising for the arts, this time at Columbus State University, his alma mater. Starting in April, Bean will succeed Rex Whiddon as executive director of development for CSU's College of the Arts, the university announced Friday.

