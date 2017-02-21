Columbus residents question 1999 sales tax spending on Liberty District
A 1999 sales tax included a project that involves redeveloping a historic area in Columbus known as the Liberty District. A group of concerned citizens met Tuesday to discuss why they say they're still not getting what they were promised "Where is the money? That is a good question, it's not being accounted for and people can't see it that means it's not being used for, what it's doing, so I don't know if you want to call it funny money, sticky fingers," says Waliesah Wilson.
