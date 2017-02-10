Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defunding of Planned Parenthood
COLUMBUS, GA Over a dozen pro-life demonstrators gathered along Veterans Parkway in Columbus Saturday holding signs asking for the defunding of Planned Parenthood. "I hope that we'll persuade them, especially with the graphic photos, that they will see that, and not just take our word for it that abortion kills a child, but that they'll believe own eyes.
