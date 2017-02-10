Columbus pro-life demonstrators call ...

Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defunding of Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA Over a dozen pro-life demonstrators gathered along Veterans Parkway in Columbus Saturday holding signs asking for the defunding of Planned Parenthood. "I hope that we'll persuade them, especially with the graphic photos, that they will see that, and not just take our word for it that abortion kills a child, but that they'll believe own eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Bruce Lee 4,103
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 9 hr Zod 3,448
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 9 hr Zod 469
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 9 hr Zod 203
Russia didn't allow Millions of illegals to In... 11 hr General Zod 3
News a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus Fri Zod 3
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... Thu General Zod 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC