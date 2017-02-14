Columbus Pratt and Whitney expansion will create more than 500 jobs

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Pratt & Whitney, a designer, and manufacturer of service aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, will create more than 500 jobs and invest $386 million in expanding its Columbus facility over the next five years. "Pratt & Whitney has maintained a presence in Muscogee County since 1984 and this latest expansion speaks to Georgia's support for our robust aerospace industry," said Deal.

