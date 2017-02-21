Columbus police seek a Bloodsa gang member on felony charges
The Columbus Police Department seeking leads from the public on the location of Dontrel Marquis Harper, a member of the "Bloods" street gang. Harper is sought in connection with an armed robbery and other felony charges.
