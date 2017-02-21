Columbus police seek a Bloodsa gang m...

Columbus police seek a Bloodsa gang member on felony charges

20 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Columbus Police Department seeking leads from the public on the location of Dontrel Marquis Harper, a member of the "Bloods" street gang. Harper is sought in connection with an armed robbery and other felony charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

