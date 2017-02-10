Columbus Police search for missing boys

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus Police say they need your help as they search for two missing boys they say could be together. Officers say Jermaine Sharp,10, and Zykel Lewis, 11, were last seen Saturday afternoon.

