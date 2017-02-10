Columbus police investigating deadly ...

Columbus police investigating deadly car accident on Veterans Pkwy.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office, 56-year-old Bruce Schmidt, from Box Springs died just before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning on Veterans Parkway.

