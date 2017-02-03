Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now
There are 5 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
The initial version of casino gambling legislation the Georgia General Assembly will consider would exclude Columbus from the discussion. But one influential lawmaker cautions that it is early in the process and no decisions have been made.
#2 8 hrs ago
Still seems like a valid and lucrative idea.
#3 6 hrs ago
Maybe one day it will happen
#4 5 hrs ago
indeed.....
#5 3 hrs ago
A shame that it will not work or happen.
#6 2 hrs ago
Yes...
