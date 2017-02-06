Columbus not yet in casino game
Two bills were introduced last week in the General Assembly that could ultimately give voters the choice to legalize casino gambling in Georgia. In the Senate version - S.B. 79, authored by Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta - "Georgia" actually means "Atlanta."
