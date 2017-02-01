Columbus moves to start building Rive...

Columbus moves to start building River Road roundabout

Columbus city government moves one step closer to building a new roundabout on River Road. The project would remove the existing traffic lights at the intersection between Bradley Park Drive, Green Island Drive, and Cascade Road.

