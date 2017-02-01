Columbus mother leaves two children u...

Columbus mother leaves two children unsupervised to buy marijuana, police say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus woman left her 1-year-old and 7-year-old child unsupervised in a Cusseta Road apartment while she went outside to purchase marijauana, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Felicia Nicole Livingston, the 32-year-old mother, faces two counts of reckless abandonment and one count of possession marijauana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 2 hr Buster Keystone 9
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Buster Keystone 3,921
News Anything but quiet 2 hr General Stamp 29
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr General Stamp 103
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr General Stamp 383
News Actor Hal Holbrook says Trump is trying to a di... 2 hr General Stamp 26
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16) 2 hr General Stamp 20
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC