Columbus mother leaves two children unsupervised to buy marijuana, police say

A Columbus woman left her 1-year-old and 7-year-old child unsupervised in a Cusseta Road apartment while she went outside to purchase marijauana, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Felicia Nicole Livingston, the 32-year-old mother, faces two counts of reckless abandonment and one count of possession marijauana.

