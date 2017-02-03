Columbus man works to help southwest ...

Columbus man works to help southwest Georgia storm victims

Raymond Chambless knows what it's like to live without and that is what inspired him to do everything he could for the victims of recent storms in Southwest Georgia. "And then I saw what was going on with the destruction and the tornados," explained Chambless "I followed it all day and I got to thinking there is something we could do."

