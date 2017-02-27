Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing Wells Fargo Bank
A 26-year-old Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to bank robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a release from the Justice Department. District Court Judge Clay Land entered the guilty plea of Christopher Belt, who was accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch on March 18 of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,082
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|562
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|434
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|241
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,999
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|8 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|General Zod
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC