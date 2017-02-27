Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing...

Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing Wells Fargo Bank

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 26-year-old Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to bank robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a release from the Justice Department. District Court Judge Clay Land entered the guilty plea of Christopher Belt, who was accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch on March 18 of last year.

