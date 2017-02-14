Columbus man accidentally set fire to 14th Avenue home, official says
Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said it was a homeowner's improper use of a propane tank that caused early Monday's house fire on 14th Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home around 2 a.m. Monday to extinguish the blaze.
