Columbus man accidentally set fire to 14th Avenue home, official says

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said it was a homeowner's improper use of a propane tank that caused early Monday's house fire on 14th Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home around 2 a.m. Monday to extinguish the blaze.

