Columbus Housing Authority spends $37 million to give properties a facelift
Some buildings at the Wilson Homes public housing complex at 3400 8th Ave. are already sporting a new look thanks to a $37 million Columbus Housing Authority renovation project that's changing public housing in Columbus. Before and After: The Wilson Homes public housing is getting a makeover thanks to a $37 million Columbus Housing Authority renovation project that's changing the look of public housing in Columbus.
