Columbus has highest hotel tax in the nation

A Columbus state representative with family ties to the hospitality industry is a co-sponsor of a bill in the House that would eliminate the $5 per room hotel/motel fee charged in Georgia. Rep. Matt Gurtler, R-Tiger, along with 15 cosponsors including Rep. John Pezold, R-Columbus, filed House Bill 364 last week that would repeal the $5 per night hotel fee that was passed with a statewide transportation bill in 2015.

