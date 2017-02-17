Columbus businessman to break ground ...

Columbus businessman to break ground on second area Wild Wing Cafe

Less than 18 months after opening a Wild Wing Cafe on Whittlesey Boulevard, a Columbus businessman is poised to break ground on a second and larger location in the area. Sanjay Choudhury, owner of the Wild Wing Cafe at 6525 Whittlesey Blvd., said ground should be broken next week on the new restaurant at Capps Landing in Opelika, Ala.

