Columbus barber, in fear for his life...

Columbus barber, in fear for his life, shoots customer in groin, police say

13 hrs ago

A barber in fear for his life shot a customer in the groin area Tuesday afternoon after the man allegedly "came at" him outside of the Super G Barber Shop, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.

