Casino gambling bill appears dead in Georgia General Assembly
With a month remaining in the Georgia General Assembly session, proposed casino gaming legislation appeared dead Monday when it could clear the first step of the process. A bill sponsored by state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, did not get a second hearing in front of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee.
