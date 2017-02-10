Case of stolen PTSD service dog ends ...

Case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy, Columbus authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Authorities believe they have solved the mystery of Whiz , a $4,500 service dog that has been missing since September. A Muscogee County grand jury on Jan. 31 indicted Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 49 min Zod 4,083
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 52 min Zod 3,428
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 54 min Zod 194
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 55 min Zod 462
News a The Price is Right Live!a is coming to Columbus 56 min Zod 3
Russia didn't allow Millions of illegals to In... 8 hr The Donald 1
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 23 hr General Zod 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC