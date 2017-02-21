Car wash and chicken wing restaurant combo now under construction
Chicken wings, along with a car wash, will be available at 3369 Victory Drive in Columbus when the combination opens in about six months. Los Amigos Tire owner Juan Arevalo is putting the new business up, while keeping the tire operation as well.
