Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

Richard Fenner was stationed at Fort Benning in 1967 when he and a few of his fellow soldiers met Peggy and her friends on the beach at Callaway Gardens. They took a group photograph, lost contact after he moved back to Maryland, but never forgot each other.

