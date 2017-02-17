Buyer steps up to save historic a Ya

One hundred years ago, in 1907, a marble building that had been formally dedicated four years earlier was completed on 11th Street. It was a brand-new YMCA, built for that august organization's Columbus chapter which, formed in 1856, is now the third-oldest Y in the U.S. Money for the project had been donated by one of the most famous and distinguished of Columbus luminaries: business leader, social activist and philanthropist George Foster Peabody.

