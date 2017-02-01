Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate opens ...

Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate opens new office on Veterans Parkway

19 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus company Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate will mark the completion of its 18,000-square-foot office complex at 5547 Veterans Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Thursday. The event begins at 6 p.m. "Technology and service are the cornerstone of the new 'Home Office,' featuring an innovative floor-plan with advanced architectural elements such as movable glass walls that transform the office configuration from an open space to smaller more intimate private environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

