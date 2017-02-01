Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate opens new office on Veterans Parkway
Columbus company Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate will mark the completion of its 18,000-square-foot office complex at 5547 Veterans Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Thursday. The event begins at 6 p.m. "Technology and service are the cornerstone of the new 'Home Office,' featuring an innovative floor-plan with advanced architectural elements such as movable glass walls that transform the office configuration from an open space to smaller more intimate private environments.
