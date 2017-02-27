Attorney: Mother charged in fatal wreck wants chance to attend kids' funeral
Attorney Shevon Thomas requested bond for his client, Franicisca Taperia-Santiago. She was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and more in the Saturday afternoon crash that killed 6-year-old Juliana Camaja Taperia and her 13-year-old cousin, Jose Manuel Taperia.
