At FDR's 'Little White House,' a port...

At FDR's 'Little White House,' a portrait of Trump's starkly different worldview

There are 2 comments on the Yahoo! story from 10 hrs ago, titled At FDR's 'Little White House,' a portrait of Trump's starkly different worldview. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gazed out from Dowdell's Knob in April of 1945, he was greeted by a peaceful vista that contrasted, to its very horizon, with a bloodied and broken world. The four-term president's favorite picnic spot on the crown of Pine Mountain, historians say, helped soothe the guilt of war and, in part, inspired the groundwork for what came afterward - a remarkable stretch of relative world peace, policed by the might, and guided by the vision, of the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Will Dockery

Los Angeles, CA

#1 34 min ago
Yeah yeah yeah and now we are a police force for the entire world.
Thanks a lot Roosevelt.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
General Zod

Norcross, GA

#2 27 min ago
Trump won.

Get over it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 26 min General Zod 213
News New Orleans chain to enter Columbus with 5-minu... 29 min General Zod 5
News Homeless man with HIV rapes woman near river, C... 1 hr Dudley Dawson 1
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 4,137
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 479
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 8 hr General Zod 3,460
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 8 hr General Zod 43
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC