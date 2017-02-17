Army to put 500 new security troops a...

Army to put 500 new security troops at Fort Benning

Fort Benning landed more than 500 new jobs Thursday as the U.S. Army created a new unit and assigned it to the Maneuver Center of Excellence. The Security Force Assistance Brigade will be established at Fort Benning by October.

