There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Aflac racks up $751 million profit in quarter, $2.7 billion for year. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Calling it an overall solid performance, Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos and his executive team on Tuesday reported net income, or a profit, of $751 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and nearly $2.7 billion for the full year. The quarterly net earnings translate to $1.84 per diluted share, up from $730 million, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.