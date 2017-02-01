Aflac racks up $751 million profit in...

Aflac racks up $751 million profit in quarter, $2.7 billion for year

There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Aflac racks up $751 million profit in quarter, $2.7 billion for year. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Calling it an overall solid performance, Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos and his executive team on Tuesday reported net income, or a profit, of $751 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and nearly $2.7 billion for the full year. The quarterly net earnings translate to $1.84 per diluted share, up from $730 million, or $1.71 per share, a year ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
General Zod

Atlanta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Thank you Trump!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Uncle Brainiac

Columbus, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Trump won.

Get over it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anything but quiet 3 min General T Zod 23
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 min General T Zod 376
News Actor Hal Holbrook says Trump is trying to a di... 5 min General T Zod 20
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr The Real General Zod 3,903
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr The Real General Zod 98
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 2 hr The Real General Zod 6
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16) 2 hr The Real General Zod 18
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC