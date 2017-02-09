a Tweaka to Georgia casino bill puts Columbus back in the game
As a Georgia Senate committee prepares to have the first public discussion of proposed casino gambling legislation, it appears Columbus is back in game as a potential site. Thursday afternoon, Senate Bill 79 will be presented to the Senate Regulated Industries Committee by one of its sponsors, State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|40 min
|Zod
|4,071
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|53 min
|Zod
|185
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|56 min
|Zod
|46
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Zod
|457
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|2 hr
|Zod
|42
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|14 hr
|General T Zod
|41
|Columbus Georgia (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Zod
|40
