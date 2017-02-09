a Tweaka to Georgia casino bill puts ...

a Tweaka to Georgia casino bill puts Columbus back in the game

As a Georgia Senate committee prepares to have the first public discussion of proposed casino gambling legislation, it appears Columbus is back in game as a potential site. Thursday afternoon, Senate Bill 79 will be presented to the Senate Regulated Industries Committee by one of its sponsors, State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta.

