a The We of Mea exhibit at Columbus Museum shines spotlight on Carson McCullers
McCullers, a Columbus native, was an author whose unique literary style made her famous in the Southern Gothic tradition. The exhibit is part of a citywide celebration honoring the centennial anniversary of her birth.
