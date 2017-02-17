a Indiana Jonesa star talks about Car...

a Indiana Jonesa star talks about Carson McCullers and coming to Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film "A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud," based on a Carson McCullers story. The "Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial" celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, "A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud," a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr Brainiac Five 206
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Brainiac Five 3,995
Columbus Culture of Corruption (Aug '14) 2 hr Brainiac Five 29
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 2 hr Brainiac Five 3,450
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Brainiac Five 455
Music Scene...really? 2 hr Brainiac Five 5
The LGBT scene in Columbus 7 hr Brainiac Five 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC