a Indiana Jonesa star talks about Carson McCullers and coming to Columbus
"Raiders of the Lost Ark" actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film "A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud," based on a Carson McCullers story. The "Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial" celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, "A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud," a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title.
