1st female BGCCV board member to be i...

1st female BGCCV board member to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

In just a few days, the late Janet Hollis will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley. News Leader 9's Jason Dennis sat down with her family to learn what the clubs' first female board member was like and the legacy she left in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 478
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 3 hr Will Dockery 210
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Will Dockery 4,135
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 5 hr General Zod 3,460
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 5 hr General Zod 43
News Crime show looks at Columbusa a Stocking Strang... 5 hr General Zod 1
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 17 hr The Mighty Genera... 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC