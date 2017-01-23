Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula
Jeff Allen, the president of the Cataula Youth Sports Association, discusses the damage sustained by one of the town's sports facilities during Saturday's storms and addresses the plan going forward. For those interested in helping Cataula's rebuilding efforts, contact Allen at [email protected], or donate to the Rebuild Cataula Fields GoFundMe account The film industry in Georgia has an estimated annual economic impact of $7 Billion, according to Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
