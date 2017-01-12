Woman who lives on Weracoba Creek finds herself up another famous creek
Diane's house on 19th Avenue is on the banks of Weracoba Creek, which she likes. What she doesn't like, and what she hasn't liked since she bought the house in 1994, is that it's on a sewer line, which has two manholes in her backyard that overflow during heavy rains, spilling sewage and other stuff people flush down their toilets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doc are you the culprit behind the disappearing...
|51 min
|Artist For Hire
|1
|Pizza Hut
|54 min
|GJ Bachman
|1
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,014
|Gambling question no simple call
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|510
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,609
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC