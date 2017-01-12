Woman who lives on Weracoba Creek finds herself up another famous creek

Diane's house on 19th Avenue is on the banks of Weracoba Creek, which she likes. What she doesn't like, and what she hasn't liked since she bought the house in 1994, is that it's on a sewer line, which has two manholes in her backyard that overflow during heavy rains, spilling sewage and other stuff people flush down their toilets.

