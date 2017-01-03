Woman pleads not guilty to allowing teen to watch nude videos, smoke dope

A 36-year-old Columbus woman is accused of allowing a 14-year-old girl to watch nude videos, smoke marijuana and dress in seductive clothing in the presence of the woman's adult boyfriend. Temeke Green pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Recorder's Court to misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony second-degree cruelty to children charges in connection with what a police detective described as a lesson for the teen with questions about boys.

