Woman left inside stolen car with drugs after driver flees on foot from police
A Valdosta, Ga., woman was left inside a stolen car with illegal drugs after the driver fled on foot from officers early Saturday, Columbus police said. Karima Telfair, 22, faces one count each of possessing cocaine, oxycodone pills and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after she was taken into custody about 1:50 a.m. at 11th Avenue and Southern Street.
