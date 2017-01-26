Woman, 23, is accused of stabbing boyfriend during dispute
A Columbus woman was charged with aggravated assault late Friday after a fight with her boyfriend on Nina Street, police said. Sharnay Moses, 23, was taken into custody about 10:41 p.m. at 1901 Nina St. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Recorder's Court.
