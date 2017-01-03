Why dona t Muscogee students return to school until Jan. 11?

Now that the rainstorms have passed and the kids might be already tired of playing with their Christmas toys, Columbus parents probably are wondering why Muscogee County School District students don't return to school until Jan. 11. The extra-long winter break is a result of last spring's controversy about the administration's proposed calendar, which the Muscogee County School Board rejected , mainly because the proposed calendar didn't include the entire week off for Thanksgiving.

