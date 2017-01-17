vShape Treatments Now Available at Advanced Aesthetics of Columbus
If your New Year's resolutions include minimizing wrinkles, contouring stubborn fat pockets, and rejuvenating your skin, then it's time to schedule a vShape Ultra treatment at Advanced Aesthetics of Columbus in Columbus, GA! vShape Ultra is a revolutionary laser that works to rejuvenate and tighten skin, reduce fat cells, and even minimize the appearance of cellulite. vShape uses a blend of Alma laser technologies with ultrasound and radiofrequency energies to target and destroy fat cells in the treatment area.
