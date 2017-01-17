vShape Treatments Now Available at Ad...

vShape Treatments Now Available at Advanced Aesthetics of Columbus

If your New Year's resolutions include minimizing wrinkles, contouring stubborn fat pockets, and rejuvenating your skin, then it's time to schedule a vShape Ultra treatment at Advanced Aesthetics of Columbus in Columbus, GA! vShape Ultra is a revolutionary laser that works to rejuvenate and tighten skin, reduce fat cells, and even minimize the appearance of cellulite. vShape uses a blend of Alma laser technologies with ultrasound and radiofrequency energies to target and destroy fat cells in the treatment area.

